Riyadh said it intercepted, destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory targeting oil facilities

Saudi Arabia calls on Iraq to prevent its territory from being used for attacks Riyadh said it intercepted, destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory targeting oil facilities

Saudi Arabia on Monday called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to prevent its territory from being used as a “launching point” for attacks against the kingdom.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms” what it described as “reprehensible” drone attacks launched by Iran-backed militias from Iraqi territory.

The ministry affirmed the kingdom’s determination to protect its security and sovereignty, deter the attackers and exercise “its right to respond to the sources of the aggression.”

It stressed “the need for the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to ensure that its territory is not used as a launching point for aggression.”

Earlier, Riyadh said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory targeting oil facilities in the kingdom.

There was no immediate comment from Iraq.