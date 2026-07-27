Explosions reported inside residential neighborhoods in Markaba, while Israeli drones fly over Beirut and southern suburbs

Israeli shelling targets southern Lebanon despite US-mediated framework agreement Explosions reported inside residential neighborhoods in Markaba, while Israeli drones fly over Beirut and southern suburbs

Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas in southern Lebanon on Monday, amid explosions carried out by the army inside residential neighborhoods in the town of Markaba, despite a US-mediated framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv, according to Lebanese media.

Artillery fire hit the outskirts of the towns of Tallouseh and Markaba in Marjayoun district, causing fires, the state news agency NNA reported.

The Israeli army also carried out explosions inside residential neighborhoods in Markaba, with successive blasts heard and plumes of smoke rising from the area, the agency added.

An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb in the town of Al-Mansouri in Tyre, with no injuries reported, according to NNA.

Lebanese media also reported that Israeli drones flew over the capital Beirut and its southern suburbs.

The developments come amid continued Israeli violations of the framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel under US sponsorship on June 26.

Israeli attacks have killed 4,332 people and injured 12,236 others in Lebanon since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

​​​​​​​Israel still occupies areas in southern Lebanon despite the agreement, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 confrontations. It has also advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.