Qatari mediators leave Tehran as US-Iran agreement moves toward signing: Report Doha-hosted preparations are set to begin after marathon negotiations helped finalize accord, Al Jazeera reports

Qatari mediators concluded their diplomatic mission in Iran’s capital and departed after helping secure a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, according to a report Monday.

Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera said the Qatari delegation spent 17 hours in negotiations aimed at finalizing the agreement before returning to Doha.

Citing a diplomatic source, Al Jazeera said preparatory meetings for the formal signing of the agreement, which is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, will be held in the Qatari capital.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

