EU, Gulf bloc reject any claims of sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz as ‘unlawful’ Joint statement opposes permits or fees on international shipping through strategic waterway

The EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council on Saturday rejected as "unlawful" any claim by a state to sovereignty or control over the Strait of Hormuz and opposed imposing permits or fees on international shipping through the strategic waterway.

"No bilateral arrangement, understanding or memorandum between states may unlawfully regulate or restrict the right of passage through an international strait," the two blocs said in a joint statement following the High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation, held in Brussels on July 13.

They said the right of passage is guaranteed to all states under international law and "may not be subjected to the control or authorization of any state."

The forum was co-chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani in his capacity as chair of the GCC Ministerial Council.

The EU and GCC reaffirmed that freedom of navigation, including passage through the Strait of Hormuz as a strait used for international navigation, is guaranteed under international law, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"Ships of all states enjoy these rights, and no state may suspend, obstruct or subject them to any conditions," the statement said.

The EU and GCC also condemned "in the strongest terms" Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the strait and on the sovereign territories of several regional countries.