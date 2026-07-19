M23 rebel group blamed for most abuses against civilians

114 civilians killed in eastern Congo in June M23 rebel group blamed for most abuses against civilians

At least 114 people were killed, while 17 were abducted by rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last month, a report by security mapping monitor, the Kivu Security Tracker, said Saturday.

The report said 247 security incidents were recorded in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, compared to 305 in May.

The M23 rebel group was cited as the main perpetrator of violence against civilians in eastern Congo.

The M23’s abuses were attributed to its offensives in Masisi and Rutshuru territories in North Kivu, where civilians suspected of supporting the pro-government militia, Wazalendo, were allegedly targeted.

The tracker said at least 48 bodies were discovered in Bibwe, Masisi territory, after M23 operations.

The report listed 115 armed clashes in June, 46 of which involved the M23, or nearly 40% of the documented fighting.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, meanwhile, also remained a major threat to the civilian population in Congo.

The report blamed 62 deaths and 57 kidnappings on the ADF group in June.

Congo has experienced one of the most protracted, complex conflicts with serious humanitarian crises on Earth, with 7 million people displaced, according to the UN.