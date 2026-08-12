Cause of fire yet to be determined, according to authorities

All 144 passengers, crew rescued after ferry catches fire in Indonesia Cause of fire yet to be determined, according to authorities

All 144 passengers and crew members were rescued after a boat caught fire in waters off Lombok island in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday, local media reported.





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The ferry was sailing from Padangbai port on the tourist island of Bali to Lembar port in Lombok when the fire broke out, according to the local English-language daily Jakarta Globe.

No casualties were reported, authorities said, as the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

It was the second ferry fire reported in Indonesia over the past two weeks.

