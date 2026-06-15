Israeli army says troops came under rocket fire during operations in south

Rocket attack in southern Lebanon injures 2 Israeli soldiers Israeli army says troops came under rocket fire during operations in south

Two Israeli soldiers were injured Sunday in a rocket attack targeting Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, according to the army.

In a statement, the Israeli army said one soldier sustained moderate injuries while another was lightly wounded.

The army said the soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, without providing further details about the location of the incident.

According to official Israeli army figures, 1,302 soldiers have been injured and 31 others, including officers, killed since the escalation began.

The Israeli army has continued a bombing campaign on Lebanon since March 2, occupying several towns in the country’s south.

The Israeli attacks have killed nearly 3,800 people, wounded 11,700 and displaced over 1.5 million since then, according to Lebanese officials.

