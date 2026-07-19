Syrian president opens Syria International Textile Exhibition

President Ahmed al-Sharaa inaugurated on Saturday the first Syria International Textile Exhibition, or NAS TEX 2026, describing it as a starting point for reconstruction efforts, combating poverty and creating jobs, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA.

The opening ceremony was held at the Conference Palace in Damascus, with the participation of government officials, international delegations, businesspeople and representatives of the economic sector.

Al-Sharaa said in a speech during the opening that the textile industry forms part of Syrian history and its economic and cultural identity, and had been one of the pillars of the country’s commercial and industrial prosperity.

He added that reviving the industry would contribute to rebuilding Syria’s present day by drawing on the industrial and artisanal heritage for which the country has long been known.

Al-Sharaa described the exhibition as “a creative starting point” for confronting poverty and hardship, supporting reconstruction, and providing thousands of jobs and employment opportunities for Syrians.

He said Syria’s reconstruction process is based on civil peace, national unity, security, stability and economic growth, which would restore its position as a source of creativity, expertise and skilled labor.

Al-Sharaa also referred to Syria’s historical association with textiles, silk and Damascus steel swords, saying that the combination of strength and flexibility reflects the nature of Syrian policy.

He stressed that his country seeks to consolidate peace and build balanced relations with states that deal with it sincerely and in good faith.

Economy Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar said NAS TEX represents more than a specialized exhibition. He described it as a message of confidence in Syria’s return to its natural position as a regional center for production, industry and trade.

He explained that the textile sector had for decades been one of the main pillars of the economy and carried Syria’s name to global markets through the quality of its products, the skills of its manufacturers, and the creativity of its craftspeople, despite the challenges the country faced.

Al-Shaar added that his ministry’s vision is based on creating a more open and competitive investment environment, removing obstacles to production, modernizing industry, encouraging innovation and strengthening exports so that “Made in Syria” becomes a mark of quality and excellence.

He said the exhibition confirms that Syria is not only a promising market, but also an investment and industrial partner with human resources, accumulated expertise and a strategic location that qualify it to become a regional hub for textile industries, supply chains and value chains.

Al-Shaar said the exhibition marks the beginning of a new phase in which confidence is built through production and the strength of the economy is measured by its capacity for innovation.

Fadi al-Muhaimid, founder and chairman of the exhibition’s higher organizing committee, said NAS TEX is the largest gathering for the textile industry in the region.

“Today, we are meeting on a platform where industry and investment come together. Nations are measured by their productive strength, and those who produce today shape the future. We firmly believe that textiles are part of the identity of the Syrian people and their cultural heritage," he added.

The ceremony was attended by Turkish Embassy adviser in Damascus Sarp Erzi and Turkish Presidency communications adviser in Damascus Mohammad Ihsan Ozdemir, along with company representatives and guests from a large number of countries.

NAS TEX 2026 is being held from July 18 to 21 and aims to revitalize Syria’s textile sector and connect it with technology, financing and export markets.

It also seeks to develop local supply chains and strengthen trade and cooperation among manufacturers, suppliers and industry experts.

The exhibition covers an area of 150,000 square meters and brings together more than 300 exhibitors from over 25 Arab and foreign countries, according to SANA.

Participants are showcasing products and technologies in fabrics, clothing, furnishings, machinery, yarn and raw materials, in addition to digital transformation solutions and modern industrial technologies.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian factions took control of the country, ending 61 years of Baath Party rule, including 53 years of rule by the Assad family.

On Jan. 29, 2025, al-Sharaa was declared president of Syria for a transitional period.

On March 13 of that year, al-Sharaa signed a constitutional declaration setting the duration of the transitional period at five years.