'Strikes designed to swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,' says US military

US forces launch new strikes on Iran, targeting IRGC units: CENTCOM 'Strikes designed to swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,' says US military

Washington announced that it launched a new wave of airstrikes Saturday against Iran on orders from the commander in chief, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on American social media platform X.

"Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," it said.

American service members were killed, and one is missing after Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday, CENTCOM said Saturday.

"On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks," said a CENTCOM statement.

It said four US service members who were “medically evacuated” to hospitals in Jordan have since been discharged, while other personnel treated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

"Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified," it said in a statement.

President Donald Trump expressed sadness for the deaths of the soldiers, saying the deaths were “a very sad thing.”

“We hate to see it happen. It’s in service to our country,” he told the NewsNation outlet.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged the news in a post on X. “Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve,” he wrote.