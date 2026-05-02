In phone call with his Iranian counterpart Araghchi, FM Sheikh Mohammed says freedom of navigation 'a well-established and non-negotiable principle'

Qatar calls for positive response to mediation efforts aimed at ending Mideast crisis In phone call with his Iranian counterpart Araghchi, FM Sheikh Mohammed says freedom of navigation 'a well-established and non-negotiable principle'

Qatar on Sunday called for a positive response to mediation efforts aimed at ending the Middle East crisis peacefully, which could creating suitable conditions for progress in US-Iranian negotiations and reduce the risk of regional escalation, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, also emphasized that freedom of navigation is a "well-established and non-negotiable principle," and that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a "bargaining chip would only exacerbate the crisis and jeopardize the vital interests of the region's countries."

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, their latest developments and the current diplomatic activity surrounding them.

He noted the "potential negative repercussions" this could have on global energy and food supplies, as well as on the market and supply chains' stability.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the prime minister, stressed the need to adhere to the provisions of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, to prioritize the interests of the region and its people to contribute to strengthening regional and international security and stability, and to support efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The US and Israel began strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas.

A ceasefire was announced April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached. While the truce holds, efforts to end the war permanently continue.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is not satisfied with Iran’s latest ceasefire proposal, and that Tehran is asking for things he cannot agree to.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul