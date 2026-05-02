Meeting held between Haykal, Clairfield at Beirut Air Base, according to Lebanese army command

Lebanese army chief, US general discuss security situation amid Israeli ceasefire violations Meeting held between Haykal, Clairfield at Beirut Air Base, according to Lebanese army command

Rodolphe Haykal, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, discussed the country's security situation with US Gen. Joseph Clairfield, head of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism committee with Israel.

The talks took place during what was described as an “exceptional” meeting at Beirut Air Base, according to a statement by the Lebanese army command on Saturday.

Haykal and Clairfield “held an exceptional meeting” as part of efforts to review developments.

The five-member mechanism committee has the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Lebanon, Israel, France and the US.

The two sides discussed “the security situation in Lebanon and regional developments, as well as ways to maximize the use of the mechanism and enhance its performance,” the statement said.

They also stressed “the importance of the army’s role and the need to support it during the current phase.”

The mechanism committee was established under the ceasefire agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in November 2024 to oversee its implementation.

Despite the agreement, Israel has continued to carry out attacks in Lebanon, claiming to counter threats from Hezbollah, though many of the strikes have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children. It also launched another offensive in the country on March 2 following Hezbollah’s retaliation to the Iran war. That conflict is also under a temporary US-mediated ceasefire until at least mid-May.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul