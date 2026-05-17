Separate meetings held on sidelines of 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum

Azerbaijani president discusses bilateral cooperation with Eswatini’s king, Kenyan president in Baku Separate meetings held on sidelines of 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday held separate meetings with Eswatini’s King Mswati III and Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in the capital, Baku.

According to the Azerbaijani presidential press service, the meetings were held on the sidelines of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum.

During talks with King Mswati III, Aliyev discussed the development of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Eswatini, including prospects for cooperation in energy, mining, and other sectors.

In a separate meeting with Ruto, the sides highlighted broad prospects for cooperation in energy, the defense industry, agriculture, and other areas. They also emphasized the importance of recent reciprocal visits at various levels in strengthening bilateral ties.

Noting his first visit to Azerbaijan, Ruto invited Aliyev to Kenya for an official visit.

Ruto also congratulated Aliyev on efforts to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Aliyev thanked Ruto and said Azerbaijan would continue efforts to strengthen the peace process and ensure lasting peace in the region.