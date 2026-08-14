Palestinian presidency warns rising occupier attacks risk igniting situation in West Bank

The Palestinian presidency on Friday held Israel fully responsible for escalating attacks by its forces and occupiers in the occupied West Bank, warning that their continuation undermines prospects for peace and risks igniting the region.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement that recent attacks, particularly in the town of Qusra south of Nablus, the siege of Palestinian families and attempts to establish settlement outposts on their land represent a dangerous escalation aimed at imposing new facts on the ground and displacing Palestinians.

“The continuation of these attacks, along with Israeli crimes in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, undermines the chances of achieving peace and stability and threatens to ignite the situation in the region,” Abu Rudeineh said.

He called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to “assume its responsibilities” and compel Israel to halt its “comprehensive aggression” against Palestinians, end occupier attacks, provide international protection for Palestinians and hold perpetrators of violations accountable.

“Achieving security, stability and a just and comprehensive peace requires ending the Israeli occupation and realizing the independence of the State of Palestine on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international legitimacy resolutions,” Abu Rudeineh said.

Since Aug. 9, occupiers have besieged three homes in the area housing around 15 Palestinians, including two children, according to the UN human rights office.

“Israeli forces were present at the site but did not initially intervene to end the siege, and also prevented medics, activists and journalists from reaching the families,” the office said.

Earlier Friday, Palestinian, foreign and Israeli activists reached the three Palestinian homes that occupiers have besieged for five days in the Ras al-Ain area of Qusra.

According to Anadolu’s correspondent, the Israeli army prevented the activists from entering the homes, claiming the area was a “closed military zone.” However, they managed to deliver food, water and basic supplies to residents.

Since Sunday, occupiers have besieged the three families by closing roads leading to their homes and preventing them from entering or leaving, amid fears they may be forced out and their homes seized.

The developments come amid a heavy Israeli military deployment in Qusra in recent days, with hundreds of soldiers sent to the area under the pretext of dismantling a settlement outpost established by occupiers near the town.

The Ras al-Ain area has seen repeated attempts by occupiers in recent months to establish a settlement outpost and seize Palestinian land and homes. Palestinian bodies have warned that the siege could become a tool to displace residents and take over their property.