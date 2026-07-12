10 to 11 projectiles struck Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz, says governor

Multiple explosions reported in southern Iran amid escalation with US 10 to 11 projectiles struck Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz, says governor

Several explosions were heard Sunday in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas and on nearby Qeshm and Abu Musa Islands, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Fars reported that several explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas and in the waters off Qeshm Island.

Residents of the village of Mesen on southern Qeshm Island also reported hearing multiple explosions, according to the agency.

Qeshm Governor Hossein Amir Teymouri said 10 to 11 projectiles struck the island in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting military sites.

He told the state-run IRNA news agency that no casualties were reported in the attacks.

The Mehr News Agency, citing local sources, reported that two projectiles struck Abu Musa Island near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, local authorities in the southern Hormozgan province said a telecommunications official was killed and two others were injured while working to restore communications following the attacks.

The US military, for its part, said it carried out strikes on Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, Axios reported.

Regional tensions escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

​​​​​​​Early Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets. This came after the US military’s Central Command said it hit some 140 targets in strikes in Iran following another Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.