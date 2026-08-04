Foreign Ministry spokesman says Qatar seeks restoration of normal situation in Strait of Hormuz, hopes agreement reached ‘as soon as possible’

Qatar says mediators coordinating closely to facilitate US-Iran negotiations, exchange drafts Foreign Ministry spokesman says Qatar seeks restoration of normal situation in Strait of Hormuz, hopes agreement reached ‘as soon as possible’

Qatar said Tuesday that mediators are coordinating closely to facilitate negotiations between the US and Iran, including the exchange of draft proposals, as efforts continue to reach a diplomatic solution to their conflict.

Speaking at a press conference in Doha, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said Qatar maintains a “clear position,” calling for “a return to the normal situation” in the Strait of Hormuz.

“There is currently no clear timeline for reaching an agreement,” he said, expressing hope that a deal would be concluded “as soon as possible.”

"What matters to us now is the resumption of negotiations, and to achieve this, a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz must be guaranteed," he said.

The spokesman said Qatar, Pakistan and Oman are working closely to facilitate negotiations and exchange draft proposals between Washington and Tehran.

Ansari also praised the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Oman, saying Muscat has played “a very important and significant role in the past couple of weeks.”