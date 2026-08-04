Doha says Hamas has fulfilled its commitments under roadmap, calls for progress toward Gaza reconstruction

Qatar urges pressure on Israel to implement Gaza ceasefire, says Hamas committed to roadmap Doha says Hamas has fulfilled its commitments under roadmap, calls for progress toward Gaza reconstruction

Qatar called Tuesday for pressure on Israel to implement its commitments under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying Hamas has fulfilled all obligations under the deal.

Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said Hamas “has committed to everything it was expected to do under the roadmap.”

“We ask the international community to pressure Israel to implement this agreement so that we can ultimately move toward the reconstruction of Gaza,” he said.

His call came after the Board of Peace and US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Hamas had agreed to a roadmap for implementing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, while Israel has yet to announce an official position.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and Türkiye, has been mediating efforts to secure implementation of the agreement.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks across the enclave, killing 1,252 Palestinians and injuring 4,120 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.