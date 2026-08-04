Ukrainian president says agency must be cleared of personnel working for themselves rather than Ukraine

Zelenskyy approves new SBU operations against Russia Ukrainian president says agency must be cleared of personnel working for themselves rather than Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he had approved new operations by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) against Russia.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy also said he supported further changes to the agency’s internal structure.

He said SBU head Oleksandr Poklad had briefed him on the agency’s operational priorities for August.

“I also agreed with the head of the SBU to take further steps to clear the internal structure of the service of those who work for themselves, and not for Ukraine,” he said.

Zelenskyy did not disclose the nature or targets of the newly approved operations.