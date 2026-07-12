Strikes targeted missile, air defense systems, and small Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats, according to US media

US carries out strikes on Iranian military targets near Strait of Hormuz: Report Strikes targeted missile, air defense systems, and small Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats, according to US media

The US military carried out strikes on Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, Axios reported.

Citing a US official, Barak Ravid said on US social media platform X that the strikes targeted missile and air defense systems, as well as small boats belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The attacks were conducted at several locations around the strategic waterway about an hour before the official spoke, he added.

There was no immediate official statement from the US military or Iranian authorities on the reported strikes.