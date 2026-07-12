Saudi Arabia, Iraq reject use of states' territory to threaten regional security Talks held in kingdom chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein

Saudi Arabia and Iraq reaffirmed on Sunday their rejection of the use of any country's territory to threaten the security and stability of other states, stressing respect for sovereignty, good-neighborliness, and non-interference in internal affairs.

The remarks came in a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement following talks in the kingdom chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, with senior officials from both sides in attendance.

According to the statement, the top diplomats reviewed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, in addition to discussing regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

The two sides underscored "the importance of respecting national sovereignty, good-neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs, and rejecting the use of any country's territory to threaten the security and stability of other states."

Iraq also reaffirmed its commitment not to allow its territory or airspace to be used as a launching point for any actions or attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, or other countries in the region, the statement said.

The two countries further stressed the importance of supporting Iraq's security and stability, strengthening its national institutions, and continuing bilateral coordination and cooperation “in a way that serves their shared interests and contributes to preserving regional security and stability.”

Early Sunday, Tehran said it launched attacks on US military sites in regional countries, including Oman, in retaliation for attacks by Washington against Iranian targets.​​​​​​​

This followed the US military’s Central Command saying it hit some 140 targets in strikes in Iran following an Iranian attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

