Syrian Airlines to launch direct Damascus-Moscow flights on Aug. 16 Move marks latest step in restoration of Syria’s international air links

Syrian Airlines will begin operating regular direct flights between Damascus and Moscow starting Aug. 16, Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport announced Tuesday.

The authority said the new service will provide scheduled direct connections between the Syrian and Russian capitals, according to the SANA news agency.

The announcement comes as Syria continues to restore international air links following years of disruption.

On Saturday, Saudi carrier Flynas launched scheduled direct flights between Riyadh and Aleppo, while Syrian authorities have also announced that German carriers LEAV Aviation and Sundair will resume regular direct services to the country.

In May, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority said the number of airlines that had resumed services to and from Syria had risen to 12. Türkiye is also among the countries that have restored regular flights to Syria.

​​​​​​​Air traffic over Syria declined sharply after 2012 because of the country’s security situation and the designation of its airspace as a high-risk zone. Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Syrian authorities have sought to restore international air connectivity.