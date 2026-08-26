Dbeibah and Qatari official discuss joint efforts with Türkiye and Italy to counter irregular migration and strengthen Libya’s capabilities

Libya, Qatar discuss 4-way cooperation on irregular migration Dbeibah and Qatari official discuss joint efforts with Türkiye and Italy to counter irregular migration and strengthen Libya’s capabilities

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and Qatari Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed al-Khulaifi discussed on Wednesday developments in a four-way cooperation mechanism involving Libya, Qatar, Türkiye and Italy to address irregular migration.

Dbeibah received Khulaifi in Tripoli, according to a statement from Libya’s Government of National Unity, which did not provide details on the Qatari official’s visit.

The two sides reviewed progress under the four-way mechanism and efforts to build on the launch of a pilot operations room, the statement said.

They also discussed expanding joint programs on capacity building, combating irregular migration and supporting voluntary return programs, with the aim of turning the framework into a practical mechanism for coordination among the four countries.

The four-way initiative was announced by Dbeibah in April and is aimed at strengthening security and technical cooperation to counter irregular migration and reduce migrant flows across the Mediterranean. It focuses on strengthening Libya’s border-monitoring capabilities and dismantling migrant-smuggling networks.

The mechanism formally began operating in the first half of 2026, while the joint operations room officially began work from its headquarters in the Libyan capital Tripoli on June 18.

Dbeibah and Khulaifi also discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand Qatar’s role in supporting stability and political and economic processes in Libya.

Dbeibah welcomed the Qatari official’s visit to Tripoli and Benghazi, without specifying dates, and stressed the importance of maintaining communication with various Libyan parties.

He expressed hope for a greater Qatari role in the coming period to support stability and political consensus and strengthen regional and international coordination on Libya.