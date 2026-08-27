Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Kazakh counterpart Tokayev on Kurultai elections, says high turnout showed support for reforms, pledges stronger bilateral ties

Turkish President Erdogan, Kazakh counterpart discuss ties, regional issues in phone call Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Kazakh counterpart Tokayev on Kurultai elections, says high turnout showed support for reforms, pledges stronger bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call Thursday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan congratulated Tokayev on the Kurultai elections held on Aug. 23.

He said the high voter turnout was an indication of public support for the ongoing reforms.

Erdogan also said Türkiye would continue its efforts to further develop bilateral relations with Kazakhstan in the coming period.