Turkish President Erdogan, Kazakh counterpart discuss ties, regional issues in phone call

Esra Tekin
27 August 2026•Update: 27 August 2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call Thursday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.
Erdogan congratulated Tokayev on the Kurultai elections held on Aug. 23.
He said the high voter turnout was an indication of public support for the ongoing reforms.
Erdogan also said Türkiye would continue its efforts to further develop bilateral relations with Kazakhstan in the coming period.