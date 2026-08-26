Yemen orders closure of ports operating outside government law amid efforts to cut Houthi arms supplies Presidential Leadership Council Chairman orders review of ports, crossings as part of wider anti-smuggling campaign

By Mohammed Sameai and Mohammad Sio

ADEN, Yemen/ISTANBUL (AA) - Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi on Wednesday ordered the closure of any port or border crossing operating outside government law as part of measures to combat smuggling and disrupt arms and financing networks supporting the Houthis, according to Yemen’s official Saba news agency.

Al-Alimi issued the order while chairing a meeting of the Supreme Committee for Combating Smuggling, headed by Prime Minister Shaia al-Zindani, in the Saudi capital.

“The era of leniency toward smuggling is over,” said al-Alimi, vowing to protect legitimate trade and the private sector, and take action against smuggling networks that drain state resources, finance adversaries or threaten national security.

He said the measures form part of broader efforts to secure sovereign ports and crossings, undermine the “war economy” and disrupt sources of funding and weapons for the Houthis.

“The state, which is fighting a decisive battle to restore its national institutions, can no longer allow smuggling networks to operate through its territory and sovereign ports or provide them with any form of cover,” he said.

“The decisions of the Presidential Leadership Council are clear and must be implemented without selectivity. Any port or border crossing operating outside the legal framework must be closed and immediately brought under the applicable laws and regulations,” he added.

Al-Alimi also ordered a review of all ports and crossings where irregularities have been recorded, including their management and the government and security agencies operating at those locations. He ordered personnel rotations and the replacement of officials found to have performed poorly or neglected their duties.

“There will be no administrative or political immunity for anyone proven to be involved in smuggling, protecting smugglers, facilitating the passage of shipments or obstructing government decisions on this issue,” he said.

On July 14, government-aligned Giants Brigades forces said they intercepted a boat in the Bab al-Mandab Strait carrying materials and equipment used to manufacture weapons that was headed toward Hodeidah province, which is controlled by the Houthis. The group did not comment on the report.

The Yemeni government has been tightening controls of land, sea and air entry points amid repeated reports of weapons shipments and missile and drone components being intercepted. A UN panel of experts on Yemen has documented seizures of shipments it said were destined for the Houthis.

Since 2022, Yemen had experienced relative calm following years of war between government forces and the Houthis, who seized control of much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Fighting between government forces and the Houthis resumed early last month in several parts of Yemen, including Marib in central Yemen, Al-Jawf in the north, and Al-Dhale and Taiz in the southwest.

A Saudi-led coalition supports Yemen’s Aden-based government and its armed forces. Iran is accused of supporting the Houthis, who announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia in July.

Since Israel began its genocide on the Gaza Strip in late 2023, the Houthis have become increasingly involved in regional hostilities, carrying out attacks on Israel and Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea.