Besiktas sign Ernest Poku on loan from Bayer Leverkusen Agreement for Dutch winger includes conditional purchase option

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas announced on Thursday the signing of Dutch winger Ernest Poku on loan from German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

“An agreement has been reached with Bayer 04 Leverkusen regarding the transfer of professional footballer Ernest Poku, which includes a conditional purchase option,” Besiktas said in a statement.

“We wish Ernest Poku, whom we believe will make significant contributions to our club, every success in our prestigious jersey, and we respectfully bring this to the public's attention.”

The clubs did not officially disclose the financial terms of the deal or the conditions of the purchase clause.

Media reports said Besiktas would pay a €3 million ($3.5 million) loan fee, while the agreement includes a €20 million ($23.3 million) purchase option that would become mandatory if certain conditions are met.

The 22-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2025.

Poku made 29 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

The Netherlands Under-21 international can play on either wing.