Primarily targeted entities include those producing or distributing aid destined for Ukraine

Czech intelligence says country still faces risk from 'one-time agents' directed by Russia Primarily targeted entities include those producing or distributing aid destined for Ukraine

The domestic intelligence service in the Czech Republic said on Thursday that the country still faces a risk from "one-time agents" allegedly directed by Russia.

Czechia continues to face a threat from “one-time agents” allegedly used for sabotage attacks directed by Russia, according to a report from BIS seen by Czech Radio.

The agency said the threat primarily targeted entities involved in producing or distributing aid destined for Ukraine.

According to the BIS’s 2025 annual report, Czech institutions were targeted by several cyberattacks last year by actors linked to China, while Russia-affiliated hackers were also active.