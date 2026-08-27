Barcelona sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic

Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona announced on Thursday the signing of Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

"Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and Fenerbahce SK for the transfer of Dominik Livakovic. The Croatian keeper signs for four seasons up to 30 June 2030," the club said in a statement.

The clubs did not officially disclose the financial terms of the transfer, but Turkish media reported that Barcelona would pay Fenerbahce €2.5 million ($2.9 million) plus bonuses.

Livakovic began his professional career with NK Zagreb in the 2012-13 season after coming through the youth systems at NK Zadar and NK Zagreb.

He spent four seasons with the Croatian club before joining Dinamo Zagreb in 2016.

Livakovic made 295 appearances during seven seasons at Dinamo, keeping 137 clean sheets and winning seven Croatian league titles.

His performances earned him a move to Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, and made 74 appearances over two seasons with the Istanbul club, recording 24 clean sheets.

The 31-year-old joined Girona on loan in the summer of 2025 but did not make an appearance for the Spanish side.

He returned to Dinamo Zagreb on loan during the winter transfer window, making 15 appearances and keeping eight clean sheets as the club won the Croatian league title.

Livakovic has been a regular member of the Croatian national team since 2017.

He represented Croatia at the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, as well as the European Championships in 2021 and 2024.

Livakovic was part of the Croatia squad that finished runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and helped the team claim third place at the 2022 tournament.