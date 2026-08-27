Turkish ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Sen honors Hassan Wednesday with commemorative shield for his support for Palestinians and Egypt’s 2026 World Cup performance

INTERVIEW - Egypt's football coach says he will keep supporting Palestine, expects Mohamed Salah to shine in Türkiye Turkish ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Sen honors Hassan Wednesday with commemorative shield for his support for Palestinians and Egypt’s 2026 World Cup performance

Hassan tells Anadolu he will raise Palestinian flag again and expects former Liverpool star to make his mark at Trabzonspor

Egypt national football team coach Hossam Hassan said Wednesday that he remains committed to supporting Palestine and expressed confidence that Mohamed Salah will achieve success and leave his mark at Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Hassan made the remarks in an interview with Anadolu after being honored by Turkish Ambassador to Egypt Salih Mutlu Sen in Cairo.

Sen honored Hassan with a commemorative shield in recognition of his support for the Palestinian people and his performance as coach of the Egyptian national team during the latest World Cup.

Support for Palestine

Hassan expressed his support for Palestine and said: “I am honored that I raised the Palestinian flag. I spoke about a humanitarian cause, and any normal person with feelings will speak about what I spoke about. I did not say anything wrong.”

“If it happens again, I will repeat it in the same way, because I spoke about a humanitarian cause in a way that pleases God and that the world should pay attention to,” he added, stressing the need to stand with Palestine.

In July, Hassan dedicated Egypt’s historic advance to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup to the Palestinian people and raised the Palestinian flag on the field after Egypt defeated Australia in the round of 32.

He repeated the gesture during a public reception for the Egyptian squad after its return home, waving the Palestinian flag from atop an open-top bus carrying the team from El Alamein Airport in northern Egypt.

The gesture drew widespread reaction on social media, as well as criticism from Israeli officials and media outlets.

The gesture also resonated in Gaza, where Palestinian artist Ubay al-Qurshali painted a portrait of Hassan on the rubble of a home destroyed by Israeli forces, with the Palestinian and Egyptian flags in the background, in recognition of his support for Palestinians.

Hassan’s remarks came amid the continuing fallout from Israel’s genocide on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, which has killed more than 73,000 people and injured 174,000 others, mostly children and women, amid widespread destruction and the displacement of most of the Strip’s population.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued to violate the truce with attacks that have killed and injured thousands of Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Egypt achieved its best-ever World Cup performance by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time. The team finished second in Group G with five points, then defeated Australia on penalties in the round of 32 before losing 3-2 to defending champions Argentina in the knockout stage after a widely praised performance.

Salah and Trabzonspor

Hassan also welcomed Salah’s move to Trabzonspor, describing the Egypt captain as a major name and star whose arrival will benefit the Turkish league.

“Mohamed Salah has a big name and is a big star. He is an addition to the Turkish league, and the Turkish league is an addition to Salah,” he said.

Hassan said Salah’s decision to play in Türkiye reflected his desire to leave a “big mark” in his new chapter.

He expressed hope that Salah’s spell in Türkiye will help him maintain his high level with the national team, predicting that he will leave his mark at Trabzonspor just as he did at the English club Liverpool.

On Aug. 6, Trabzonspor announced the signing of Salah to a two-season deal as a free agent after he mutually terminated his contract with Liverpool.

Speaking about Türkiye, Hassan said the Turkish people are close to the “Egyptian character” and expressed his affection for the country and its rich history.

Hassan, 59, has coached Egypt since February 2024, succeeding Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria, who was dismissed after Egypt’s elimination from the round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 2026 World Cup, the 23rd edition of the tournament, was hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.