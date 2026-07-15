President says proposal is 'best possible option' as Rome hosts latest round of negotiations

Lebanon's Aoun backs US-sponsored framework as talks with Israel continue President says proposal is 'best possible option' as Rome hosts latest round of negotiations

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Wednesday that a US-sponsored framework for negotiations with Israel is "the best possible option" and has already begun producing results, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Orthodox Gathering.

"Our goals are clear, and we will not be lenient when it comes to Lebanon's rights," he said.

Aoun said disagreement is legitimate but conflict is not, adding that dialogue among Lebanese should serve the national interest rather than personal agendas.

"Hatred does not build a state or institutions. It destroys," he said.

"The road is not paved and there are difficulties, but hope is great for achieving results that end the bloodbath," he added.

Marwan Abou Fadel, secretary-general of the Orthodox Gathering and a former lawmaker, said after the meeting that the group supports Aoun's positions and efforts to pull Lebanon out of its crisis.“The road is not paved and there are difficulties, but hope is great for achieving results that end the bloodbath,” he added.

He said any attack on the presidency was an attack on the dignity of the nation and stressed that national unity and support for constitutional institutions were essential to protecting Lebanon during a delicate period.

The remarks came after the first day of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel concluded Tuesday in Rome following a seven-hour meeting at the US Embassy.



The Italian capital is hosting a sixth round of direct talks Tuesday and Wednesday after five rounds in Washington resulted in the signing of a framework agreement.

The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory beginning with two “pilot areas.”

Earlier, a US State Department spokesperson said the Rome talks had been "productive" and held in a "positive atmosphere."

The framework does not set a timetable for Israel's withdrawal, linking it instead to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in evacuated areas and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, with specific reference to Hezbollah.

The talks are taking place as Israel continues military operations in Lebanon. According to official Lebanese figures, the attacks have killed at least 4,324 people, injured 12,223 and displaced more than 1 million since March 2.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-24 war.

