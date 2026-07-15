Lebanon receives remains of soldier withheld by Israel Soldier’s body withheld by Israel since April, army says

The Lebanese military said Wednesday it received the body of a soldier killed and withheld by the Israeli army around three months ago.

In a statement, the army said the remains of Patrick Bakarian were delivered by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The army said Bakarian had been missing since April 19 and it was found that he had been killed by Israeli forces and his body had since been withheld.

Lebanon and Israel concluded a sixth round of direct talks in Rome on Wednesday, as part of efforts to end Israeli attacks on the Arab country.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 4,324 people, injured 12,223, and displaced more than 1 million since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-24 war.