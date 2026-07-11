Proposed framework agreement would restore Lebanon's rights ‘through diplomatic means’ if Israel complies with provisions, agreement successfully implemented, says President Joseph Aoun

Lebanese president ‘will not back down’ from negotiations with Israel Proposed framework agreement would restore Lebanon's rights ‘through diplomatic means’ if Israel complies with provisions, agreement successfully implemented, says President Joseph Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Friday he will not reverse his decision to pursue negotiations with Israel, according to a statement from the presidency.

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda in eastern Beirut, with a delegation from the Lebanese Forces' parliamentary bloc led by party chief Samir Geagea.

"Why should the Lebanese people continue paying the price for wars ignited at the behest of external actors and for their interests?" asked Aoun.

"I assure you that I will not back down from the decision to negotiate that I have taken," said Aoun. "I also insist that all my positions include explanations to the Lebanese people about the importance of the path we are pursuing and Lebanon's commitment to its sovereignty in every step we take."

Aoun said criticism about direct negotiations with Israel "does not deserve a response," noting that Lebanon has entered direct negotiations with Israel on more than one occasion, beginning in 1949.

He said the proposed framework agreement would restore Lebanon's rights "through diplomatic means" if Israel complies with its provisions and that the agreement is successfully implemented.

"All the criticism targeting this path stems from a desire to return the Lebanese file to being a card in Iran's hands," he added.

The negotiation track has drawn criticism from Hezbollah and other Lebanese political forces, which argue that the proposed framework agreement primarily serves Israeli interests and that any negotiations with Israel should remain indirect.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said Wednesday that the agreement was "entirely in Israel's interest" and urged Aoun to adopt indirect negotiations.

On Tuesday, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt described the framework agreement as "a unilateral agreement imposed by Israel," adding that peace with Israel was "impossible."

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two unspecified pilot zones.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army has continued its violations, carrying out a series of home demolitions in the southern town of Khiam and detonating explosives in the nearby town of Taybeh, according to Lebanese media.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people and injured over 12,000, according to official figures.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.