Israeli strikes that killed children in Lebanon must be investigated as war crimes: Amnesty International Rights group's investigation examined 3 strikes that killed families in southern Lebanon during escalation in fighting

Three Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon that killed 24 civilians, including 12 children, and wiped out entire families, must be investigated as war crimes, according to Amnesty International.

The human rights group said Thursday that it investigated strikes on civilian homes in the al-Thakana neighborhood in the Tyre district; Irkay village in the Saida district; and the al-Rahbat neighborhood in the Nabatieh district on March 6, 12 and 13.

Those killed included 12 children aged 5 - 16, six women, including one who was pregnant, and six men. At least 18 others were injured.

The group said it had "reasonable basis to conclude" that Israeli forces violated international humanitarian law by failing to distinguish between civilians and military objectives, directing attacks against civilians or civilian objects, or failing to take all feasible precautions to minimize civilian harm.

"Within the space of just a week – the Israeli military obliterated entire families, including a dozen children, in Lebanon, demonstrating a callous disregard for civilian lives. How many more families will have to pull the body parts of their children from the rubble before this devastating cycle of war crimes ends? The international community must act now: states must impose an immediate comprehensive arms embargo on Israel and use universal and extraterritorial jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute those responsible," said Kristine Beckerle, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Amnesty said it interviewed 15 people, including survivors, relatives, paramedics, journalists and local officials. Its Crisis Evidence Lab also analyzed satellite imagery and verified 20 photographs and 11 videos.

The group said it wrote to Israeli authorities seeking information about the attacks. In a response dated June 22, Israeli authorities said they "reviewed the allegations submitted," adding that some attacks "were carried out against Hezbollah military objectives," while others were "referred for examination."

Israel said it is "committed to mitigating harm to civilians during operational activity" and that Hezbollah "systematically exploits civilian infrastructure for military purposes."

Amnesty said the Israeli military did not provide specific information about the three attacks, including what the intended targets may have been.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday that the death toll from Israel's assault had risen to 4,321, with 12,204 injured since March 2.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.