Aoun sends message to US president marking 250th anniversary of US independence, Lebanese presidency says

Lebanese president urges Trump to 'continue standing by' Beirut Aoun sends message to US president marking 250th anniversary of US independence, Lebanese presidency says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday called on his US President Donald Trump to "continue standing by" Lebanon.

According to the presidency, in a message to Trump marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, Aoun wished the US president and the Americans "continued prosperity."

"There is no doubt that the relationship between Lebanon and the United States is longstanding and deeply rooted, as enduring as the humanitarian and social principles and values that have united our visions.

"Today, it is regaining momentum thanks to your determination and tireless efforts to restore stability and security in the Middle East in general, and in Lebanon in particular," Aoun stated.

Expressing Beirut's appreciation for the US president's efforts, he added: "We call on you to continue standing by Lebanon's legitimate and just causes, as well as its institutions, armed forces and people, so that we may turn the page on war, and open a new chapter of hope, peace and stability."

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-brokered framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two "pilot areas" that were not publicly identified.

The agreement does not set a timetable for Israel's withdrawal, instead linking it to the Lebanese army assuming full security control in evacuated areas and the disarmament of armed groups, particularly Hezbollah.

On June 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue holding what he called a "security zone" in southern Lebanon, despite a US-Iran agreement that entered into force on June 18 and includes guarantees for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Lebanon that has killed over 4,290 people, injured more than 12,190 others and displaced over 1 million, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.