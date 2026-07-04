Talks focus on bilateral ties, latest developments in Syria, Qatari support for reconstruction

Qatari prime minister receives Syrian foreign minister in Doha Talks focus on bilateral ties, latest developments in Syria, Qatari support for reconstruction

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Doha to discuss bilateral ties and the latest developments in Syria, according to Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

Al-Shaibani, who is visiting Qatar, held talks with Al Thani on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence, the ministry said.

He also reiterated Doha's support for the Syrian people's aspirations to build a state based on institutions and the rule of law.

The Qatari premier further affirmed Qatar's support for reconstruction, recovery and stability efforts in Syria, according to the ministry.