Attacks did not result in damage or casualties, says Kuwaiti Army after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

Kuwait says it intercepted 2 'hostile' ballistic missiles Attacks did not result in damage or casualties, says Kuwaiti Army after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

The Kuwaiti army announced early Sunday that the country's armed forces had intercepted and dealt with two "hostile" ballistic missiles.

The incident did not result in damage or casualties, the army said on X, citing Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi.

The Kuwaiti armed forces "continue to carry out their duties and responsibilities efficiently and competently," it added.

The statement came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it had launched missile and drone strikes targeting eight US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent US attacks on Iranian positions.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry also expressed its "strongest denunciation of the repeated heinous Iranian aggressions” on its territory, calling the attacks "a blatant violation of its sovereignty."

The strikes also undermine efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East, said the ministry, expressing Kuwait's "full right" to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.