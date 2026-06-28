13 lawmakers among 47 officials arrested on corruption charges, according to senior Iraqi source

Iraq arrests dozens of officials, including lawmakers, on corruption charges 13 lawmakers among 47 officials arrested on corruption charges, according to senior Iraqi source

Iraqi authorities have arrested 47 officials, including 13 lawmakers, on corruption charges, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a senior source.

The arrests were based on “confessions” made by former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan al-Jumaili, who was arrested last month, the source said.

INA, citing the source, said 13 lawmakers whose immunity had been lifted were among the arrestees, including Muthanna al-Samarrai, one of the country's most prominent Sunni politicians and leader of the Azm Alliance.

Lawmakers Ziad al-Janabi, Mohammed al-Karbouli, Alia Nassif and Hassan al-Khafaji, former parliamentarian Mohammed al-Sayhoud, and Deputy Oil Minister for Distribution Affairs Ali Maarej were also amog those arrested.

The source said the suspects were implicated in the misuse of public funds.

A security source earlier told the local news outlet Al-Mada that Iraqi special security forces were deployed inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone early Sunday and staged a wave of arrests targeting political figures, officials and security personnel whose names were reportedly included in files related to corruption and abuse of influence.

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission said in a statement that it had launched “strict measures” to implement judicial arrest warrants issued against a number of suspects accused of violating public funds.

The commission said the arrests were the result of coordinated efforts between Iraq’s judicial, executive and legislative authorities, following extensive monitoring, auditing and investigations.