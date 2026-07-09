Military says explosions heard across country caused by interceptions

Kuwait’s air defense systems respond to ‘hostile’ missile, drone attacks Military says explosions heard across country caused by interceptions

Kuwait said early Thursday that its air defense systems were responding to “hostile” missile and drone attacks.

The military said any explosions heard across the country were the result of air defense systems intercepting the incoming attacks.

Earlier, warning sirens were activated across Kuwait, according to the official KUNA news agency.

The developments came after Iranian media reported a new wave of US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said that American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran aimed at further degrading its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

