'Israel would need to eventually withdraw from Gaza,' EU foreign policy chief says, praising mediation efforts led by US, Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye

'Constructive step toward peace': EU welcomes Gaza disarmament agreement 'Israel would need to eventually withdraw from Gaza,' EU foreign policy chief says, praising mediation efforts led by US, Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Friday welcomed the reported agreement on the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, saying the plan could be a "constructive step towards peace."

In a statement shared on the US social media platform X, Kallas said the implementation of the plan would depend on the "full commitment of all parties" involved.

"A lot needs to fall in place for this to work. Success depends on the full commitment of all parties. Verifying Hamas’ compliance will be a significant challenge. Israel would need to eventually withdraw from Gaza," she said.

Kallas said the EU was ready to support the next stages of the agreement, including the deployment of the National Committee and the International Stabilization Force.

"I welcome the deal brokered by the US, with the support of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and (UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nicolay Mladenov)," Kallas added.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process advances.

Trump also credited Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye with helping broker what he described as a "historic breakthrough," saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an International Stabilization Force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.