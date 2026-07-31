Belgium welcomes reported Gaza disarmament agreement, urges swift implementation

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Friday welcomed the reported agreement on the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, calling it a potential step toward ending the conflict and advancing lasting peace.

"I welcome the reported agreement on the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. If implemented in full and by all parties, it could mark an important step towards ending the conflict and towards lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," Prevot said on US social media platform X.

He praised the mediation efforts led by US President Donald Trump, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, as well as the facilitation efforts of former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nicolay Mladenov.

"It is now on all parties to implement the agreement without delay, under independent monitoring and in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2803," Prevot said.

"This must open the way to greater humanitarian access, the return of Palestinian governance in Gaza, and renewed momentum towards a negotiated two-state solution. Diplomacy deserves a real chance," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process advances.

Trump also credited Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye with helping broker what he described as a "historic breakthrough," saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an International Stabilization Force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.