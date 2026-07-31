Defense minister also cites 'another successful interception of a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea'

Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident Defense minister also cites 'another successful interception of a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that the Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador after a missile struck Polish territory a day earlier.

"Today, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the missile that hit Polish territory yesterday," Tusk wrote on the US social media platform X.

Separately, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz claimed two Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea north of the coastal city of Kolobrzeg.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter Polish territory, he said.

"Another Successful Interception of a Russian Aircraft over the Baltic Sea," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X. "Once again, the aircraft was flying in international airspace without a flight plan and with its transponder turned off. There was no violation of our airspace," he added.

The interception came a day after a cruise missile entered Polish airspace during a large-scale Russian attack on western Ukraine, and crashed near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

NATO, as well as Poland and other European countries, accused Russia of the violation, which has yet to comment.