'Spain has completely failed to protect Schengen Area's external border from infiltration,' Finnish interior minister says

Finland, Austria join Italy's call for Schengen border closures after mass migrant arrivals in Spain's Ceuta 'Spain has completely failed to protect Schengen Area's external border from infiltration,' Finnish interior minister says

Finland and Austria on Friday joined Italy's recent call for possible Schengen border closures as Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta experienced a surge in migrant arrivals from Morocco in recent days.

"Spain has completely failed to protect the Schengen Area's external border from infiltration. This cannot continue.

"All European countries must support (Italian Premier Giorgia) Meloni's proposal. Countries that do not fulfill their obligation to protect the external border cannot be members of Schengen," Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said through US social media platform X.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker described the developments in Ceuta as a "clear warning signal," noting that such conditions "have no place" within the EU, and calling on Madrid to fulfill its responsibilities by ensuring that "not a single illegal migrant sets foot on European mainland."

He warned that European asylum and migration rules must not be undermined, and said the decision by the Spanish government "to grant residence permits to thousands of illegal migrants has proven to be an additional incentive for illegal migration."

"Should the situation in Spain develop in a way that puts pressure on our national borders, we will do everything in our power to protect them—this may include temporary closures of Schengen borders if necessary," Stocker added.

On Thursday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he was "in favour of closing the Schengen area to Spain," while Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini echoed the proposal.

"We are prepared to intervene with extraordinary measures to defend the borders and the safety of citizens, including the suspension of the Schengen Area with Spain," Prime Minister Meloni also said on X.

Spain's Foreign Ministry later responded by summoning the Italian ambassador.