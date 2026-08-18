Moldova says its airspace violated nearly 60 times since start of Ukraine war Moldovan defense minister says Russia’s actions in Ukraine pose risks to Moldova’s neutrality

Moldova’s airspace had been violated nearly 60 times since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, said the nation’s defense minister on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Chisinau, Anatolie Nosatii said recent incidents involving what Moldovan authorities described as “Russian drones” had raised concerns over civilian safety and the impact of the conflict on neighboring countries.

“Almost 60 cases of violations of Moldova's airspace are proof” that the continuing war is affecting neighboring countries, Nosatii said.

The defense chief said Russia’s military actions in neighboring Ukraine are also creating risks for Moldova, accusing Moscow of pursuing policies that threaten Moldova's neutrality and the safety of its population.

His remarks followed an incident Monday near the village of Talmaza in Moldova’s Stefan Voda district, where a drone exploded, according to Moldovan authorities. No injuries were reported, although a fire broke out at the site.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry described the incident as “a serious violation of the country's sovereignty.”

The cause and origin of the drone have not been independently established.