'I don't think this would ever happen,' US president tells reporters

Trump says US has not agreed to give Ukraine Patriot missile technology 'I don't think this would ever happen,' US president tells reporters

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington has not agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced Patriot missile technology, suggesting such a transfer "would never happen."

Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David in Maryland, Trump was asked whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would need to do more before the US grants Ukraine the Patriot missile license.

"These weapons are incredible. We have to be very careful about letting somebody built that," Trump said.

"We have not agreed to that, we’re talking about it, and so I think to give away that kind of technology, and I don't think this would ever happen."

Zelenskyy met Trump earlier this week in Washington, DC, and later told Fox News that the US president agreed to grant Ukraine licenses to produce the Patriot missile systems.

In an FT interview published earlier in the day, Trump cast doubt on allowing Ukraine to build Patriot missiles, saying he was "not sure" about the move.