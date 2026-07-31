- Spanish authorities say returns to Morocco continue as security forces work to prevent new sea crossings into Ceuta

Spain says over 48,300 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta - Spanish authorities say returns to Morocco continue as security forces work to prevent new sea crossings into Ceuta

More than 48,300 of the approximately 50,000 migrants who entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta since early Thursday have returned to Morocco by Friday afternoon, Spain's Interior Ministry said, according to EFE news agency.

EFE reported that the figures, compiled as of 3.30 pm local time (1330GMT), followed an earlier ministry statement that returns from Ceuta to Morocco were taking place at a rate of about 150 people per minute.

Despite the large number of departures, thousands of migrants remained in different neighborhoods of Ceuta with no clear destination, according to the report.

EFE said hundreds of migrants were heading toward the border Friday afternoon to return to Morocco, citing a repatriation agreement between Spain and Morocco as well as the lack of open shops, supermarkets and restaurants in Ceuta to meet basic needs.

Spain's Civil Guard and the Army's Regulares Group No. 54 were deployed along Tarajal beach area to prevent further arrivals by sea.

According to EFE, security forces turned back a group of about 40 people who reached the shore by swimming, directing them to leave Ceuta and return to Morocco.

The news agency added that commercial activity in Ceuta remained at a standstill, with businesses closed amid security concerns following the mass arrivals.

According to Spanish authorities, at least 57 people have died in the migration crisis.