US president says Gianni Infantino did not contact him before football body's plan to sell stakes in new commercial subsidiary

Trump says FIFA did not discuss proposed $20B investment plan with him US president says Gianni Infantino did not contact him before football body's plan to sell stakes in new commercial subsidiary

US President Donald Trump said Friday that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had not discussed the world football body's proposed $20 billion investment plan with him.

Asked by reporters at Camp David whether FIFA or Infantino had contacted him ahead of the proposal, Trump replied: "No."

FIFA said Tuesday it plans to establish a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and its other competitions, with up to a 20% stake to be offered to external investors.

Infantino, 56, developed close ties with Trump during this year's World Cup, making repeated efforts to cultivate relations with the US president, including presenting him with FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize in December.

