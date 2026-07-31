While Americans worried about paying bills, Trump spent $5.1 million in taxpayer funds regilding statues with 23-karat gold, says Melanie Stansbury

US lawmaker criticizes $5.1 million gold restoration of Lincoln Memorial statues While Americans worried about paying bills, Trump spent $5.1 million in taxpayer funds regilding statues with 23-karat gold, says Melanie Stansbury

US Rep. Melanie Stansbury criticized the Trump administration on Friday over a $5.1 million federal project to restore the gilding on statues near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

The New Mexico Democrat contrasted the restoration project with the financial pressures facing many households.

"While you were over here trying to figure out how you were going to cover the rent and food -- this guy was over there using $5.1 million in taxpayer money you paid into the system to cover these statues in 23 karat gold.

"Yeah, he did that," Stansbury said on the US social media company X.

The Trump administration completed a restoration project that regilded four bronze horse statues with 23.75-karat gold. According to federal records, the project cost approximately $5.1 million.