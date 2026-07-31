'Ultimately, this process must pave the way for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza,' says Paris

France welcomes Gaza disarmament agreement, urges effective implementation 'Ultimately, this process must pave the way for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza,' says Paris

France on Friday welcomed the announcement of the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, calling for its full implementation and immediate large-scale humanitarian access to the enclave.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux praised diplomatic efforts by the US and regional mediators, particularly Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, saying they had made this outcome possible.

Confavreux said it is "now essential" that the agreement be implemented and Hamas effectively lay down its arms to enable the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of an international stabilization force to support Palestinian security and police forces, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

"Ultimately, this process must pave the way for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza," he added.

Confavreux also stressed that it is "imperative" that humanitarian aid be able to enter the besieged strip "immediately and on a massive scale."

Earlier Friday, Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process advances.

Trump also credited Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye with helping broker what he described as a "historic breakthrough," saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an international stabilization force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.