Tens of millions of people are under heat alerts as forecasters warn of dangerous temperatures across western US

Heat dome brings record temperatures to western US Tens of millions of people are under heat alerts as forecasters warn of dangerous temperatures across western US

A powerful heat dome is set to sweep across the western US this weekend, bringing the hottest temperatures of the year so far to tens of millions of people from California to Canada, CNN reported Friday.

Dozens of record highs are expected to fall in at least 12 states through the weekend, with more than 35 million people under heat alerts, according to the report.

The extreme heat is forecast to affect areas from Southern California to the northern Rockies and Plains from Friday through Tuesday.

Death Valley, California, is expected to record the highest temperature of the heat wave at 126F (52.2C), according to the report.

The heat dome, a persistent high-pressure system that trapped hot air over the region, could set intensity records in parts of Southern California and Arizona.

Nearly 32 million people are under a major to extreme heat risk this weekend, with the National Weather Service warning that dangerous conditions could affect anyone without access to cooling and hydration.

More extreme heat is forecast across much of the western US into early August.

By Aug. 4, about 10% of the continental US is expected to experience its hottest day of the year. Billings, Montana, could reach a record 106F (41.1C), while Salt Lake City is forecast to approach its August record of 104F (40C).

Interior California is expected to see highs of 100F-110F (37.8C-43.3C), while dangerous surf and rip currents from Hurricane Genevieve threaten Southern California beaches. Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas are all forecast to exceed 110F.

According to the report, heat remains the deadliest form of extreme weather in the US, while unusually warm nights are expected to provide little relief, increasing health risks by limiting the body's ability to recover between hot days.