RSF unit surrenders to Sudanese army with full military equipment

A unit of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) surrendered to the army on Friday, handing over its personnel and full military equipment, according to the state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The agency said the force belonged to the RSF’s “Group 26” but did not specify the number of fighters involved or the type of equipment surrendered.

It said the group was received by Al-Nour Ahmed Adam, known as Al-Nour al-Qubba, alongside senior officers from the Sudanese army and the General Intelligence Service.

Al-Nour al-Qubba, one of the RSF’s founding members, defected to the army in April after previously serving among the paramilitary’s senior commanders and taking part in the battles for El Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, which the rebels captured in October 2025.

He said the regular armed forces received the surrendering group and similar surrenders were continuing, with a number of RSF members having joined the army in recent months.

Al-Nour al-Qubba described the RSF as lacking “principles, a cause and a strategy,” adding that foreign support for the group “will not change the outcome of the battle” and serves only “personal interests.”

Capt. Othman Al-Nour Hasab Khalil, one of the surrendered fighters, said he joined the Sudanese army together with the group after arriving from the city of Bara in North Kordofan state.

He urged his former colleagues in the RSF to abandon the fighting and join the army, saying the decision to surrender was driven by the war’s “racial and regional character” and by the group’s sense of marginalization.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the RSF. The conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of others and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.