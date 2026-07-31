Bloc says thousands of migrants already returning voluntarily to Morocco

EU dismisses speculation over Schengen action against Spain as Ceuta crisis unfolds Bloc says thousands of migrants already returning voluntarily to Morocco

The European Commission on Friday urged against speculation over any possible action under the Schengen evaluation mechanism following the recent mass irregular crossings into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, stressing that the situation remains fluid and existing border rules are being applied.

"At this stage, the events are unfolding, so any speculation would be too early," a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels. "This cannot happen today."

The comments came after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he was "in favour of closing the Schengen area to Spain," while Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini voiced support for the proposal.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later said Rome was ready to take "extraordinary measures" to protect the country's borders. Spain responded by summoning the Italian ambassador.

The senior EU official said the legal framework governing Ceuta and the nearby Spanish enclave of Melilla already contains specific safeguards, stressing that the territories operate under a special regime in the Schengen Borders Code.

"There is border control that has to take place ... External border control that has to take place between Ceuta and Melilla and the rest of the Schengen area," the official said, adding that these are external border checks rather than internal Schengen border controls.

"No onward movements have taken place so far from Ceuta," the official said, adding that Spanish authorities remain responsible for managing the EU's external border.

Asked whether concerns raised by some member states could trigger a Schengen review, the official pointed to the bloc's existing monitoring system but emphasized that any discussion would be premature.

The EU has "a specific monitoring and evaluation mechanism," the official said, describing it as a peer-review system in which the European Commission, EU agencies and member states regularly assess how Schengen rules are implemented.

If inspectors identify serious deficiencies at a border crossing point, the EU Commission can issue a report that is first discussed with the member state concerned before being taken up by EU governments in the Council, which may require an urgent action plan to address the shortcomings, the official explained.

The Commission also reiterated that it is closely monitoring developments in Ceuta and remains in contact with both Spain and Morocco.

"The situation is evolving by every hour," the official said.

While Frontex personnel are already deployed to assist with regular border controls at the port linking Ceuta with mainland Spain, the official said, Madrid has not requested additional operational support.

According to the Commission, around 20 to 30 Frontex officers are currently deployed in Ceuta to assist with regular border checks.

Moroccan authorities have stepped up controls, including canceling train and bus services toward the country's north to prevent further departures to Ceuta, the Commission also sai

Brussels said it is also discussing with Rabat how to strengthen cooperation further, particularly in combating migrant smuggling networks and reinforcing Morocco's border management capacity.

Based on the latest information available to the EU Commission, thousands of migrants have already returned voluntarily to Morocco, a development Brussels welcomed.

According to initial estimates by Spain's security forces cited by news agency EFE, around 49,000 irregular migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco in recent days. Thousands have since begun returning voluntarily to Morocco through the same crossing point they used to enter.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government was mobilizing all available resources in response to the developments.