'The integrity of the Schengen Area is fully guaranteed. Enough of the deliberate misinformation,' says Spanish foreign minister

Spain says almost all migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta 'The integrity of the Schengen Area is fully guaranteed. Enough of the deliberate misinformation,' says Spanish foreign minister

Almost all of the migrants who entered Ceuta have returned to Morocco, the Spanish foreign minister announced Friday, saying "enough of the deliberate misinformation."

"It is not possible to travel from Ceuta and Melilla to mainland Spain without identifying yourself at a police checkpoint," Jose Manuel Albares wrote on US social media company X. "The integrity of the Schengen Area is fully guaranteed. Enough of the deliberate misinformation."

Spanish news agency EFE reported earlier that hundreds of migrants were heading toward the border Friday afternoon to return to Morocco, citing a repatriation agreement between Spain and Morocco as well as the lack of open shops, supermarkets and restaurants in Ceuta to meet basic needs.

Spain's Civil Guard and the Army's Regulares Group No. 54 were deployed along Tarajal beach area to prevent further arrivals by sea.

According to Spanish authorities, at least 57 people have died in the migration crisis.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday described the mass arrival of migrants into Ceuta since Thursday as "an attack" and "a violation of Spain's territorial integrity," pledging to restore normality "as soon as possible."